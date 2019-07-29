First Thorniewood by-election contender is named

The name of the first candidate to throw their hat into the ring at the Thorniewood by-election was publicly announced today (Monday)

The contest, which will find a successor for Scottish Labour Councillor Hugh Gaffney - is taking place on Tuesday, September 19.

And it is Mr Gaffney’s party which has been the first to come forward with the name of its candidate.

They have selected Thorniewood resident Norah Moonie to fight for the seat - and stress that the campaigning is now underway.

Mrs Mooney who is a NHS Practice manager has been described by the party as “an active community champion” who has been involved with a number of community groups, including Viewpark Church playgroup and Tannochside Nursery parents group.

She said: “I am delighted to be standing as the Scottish Labour Party candidate for the place I am proud to call home.

“I believe people in this area want someone who lives locally and who understands and shares their concerns.

“Between now and polling day I hope to speak to as many residents as possible.

“I’m looking forward to a positive, energetic campaign which will show why I’m the best candidate to stand up for Thorniewood.”

Mrs Mooney also has the backing of North Lanarkshire Council leader Jim Logue who said: “In the very short time since this campaign began, I have been incredibly impressed by Norah’s commitment, energy and tenacity.

“My Labour colleagues and I will be giving Norah our full support on the campaign trail.

The Scottish National Party is currently discussing its own choice of candidate.

However the full list of contenders will not be finalised until Monday. August 19