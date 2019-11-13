First Minister visits East Dunbartonshire to launch the local campaign  of SNP election candidate

Have your say

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visited East Dunbartonshire at the weekend to officially open the campaign hub of the SNP’s new candidate for the General Election, Amy Callaghan.

The First Minister came to Kirkintilloch on Saturday and was met by a large crowd at the Cowgate campaign hub to launch Amy Callaghan’s election campaign.

The East Dunbartonshire constituency, currently held by leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson, is being challenged by the SNP’s Amy Callaghan.

Amy (27) is a party activist and Office Manager to Rona Mackay MSP, and has previously worked for former Scottish Government minister Dr Aileen McLeod.

Ms Mackay said, “It was a pleasure to welcome the First Minister to Kirkintilloch on Saturday, and her visit here demonstrates how seriously the SNP are taking this seat and how important this election is for Scotland.

“It’s so crucial everyone makes sure they’re registered to vote and gets to have their say.

“Amy is a bright force who already has years of political experience and is campaigning passionately to provide better representation for East Dunbartonshire.

“Jo Swinson’s complacency here is alarming and it hasn’t been missed by voters.

Jo’s voting record shows how frequently she’s supported the Conservatives and reneged on core Liberal Democrat pledges such as tuition fees.

“Her hypocrisy is undeniable, and the people of East Dunbartonshire deserve far better.

“Thankfully, we have a fantastic candidate in Amy, and the First Minister agrees.”