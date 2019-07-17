First look at nine-storey extension plans for hotel near Haymarket station

A city centre hotel has tabled plans to build 47 extra bedrooms as part of proposals for a nine-storey extension.

The Haymarket Hub Hotel, located directly opposite the train station, has handed over plans to Edinburgh City Council for permission to build the new block at the rear of the current premises.

If approved, the extension will include a new kitchen and dining space, back of house facilities and new bedrooms. The current hotel has 195 rooms and the additional accommodation will be provided with seven rooms on each level – across floors one to six of the new block.

A planning statement prepared on behalf of the developers, said: “The site is located within a mixed use area and the change of use would not result in any materially detrimental effects on living conditions of nearby residents.

“The proposed extension to the existing hotel is in-keeping with the surrounding area and the materials proposed for both the new and existing development would improve its appearance, especially when considered in the context of the surrounding conservation area and World Heritage site.

“Overall, the proposed development would provide high quality accommodation in an appropriate location which would support the role of the city centre and the local economy.”

It adds: “The proposed extension to the existing hotel is considered to be appropriate and it presents a good opportunity to increase visitor accommodation in a highly accessible location.

The proposed design is in-keeping with the surrounding area, and the replacement of cladding on the existing building would improve its appearance.

“In addition, the extension largely falls within the envelope of the previously approved scheme. Therefore, we respectfully recommend that planning permission should be granted.”

If approved, seven car parking spaces will make way for the extension – leaving a total of 15 spaces for hotel guests in the courtyard.

If given the thumbs-up by planners, the current fire escape exit and stairs from the Platform 5 bar to the rear of the building will remain in place.

Developers claim that “a key aim of proposal” is to “provide a more efficient use of the space and improve the hotel’s appearance towards Rosebery Crescent Lane and overlooking properties”.

In 2011, planning permission was granted to convert the former 1970s office block into the Tune Hotel, as it was then known.

So far, five local residents have objected to the extension plans, while the proposals have not yet had any letters of support. The public have until Friday, July 26 to submit comments.

The Haymarket Hub Hotel declined to comment on the plans.