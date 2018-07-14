First Lady Melanie Trump bowled over by pensioners

First Lady Melania Trump has played bowls with the Prime Minister’s husband.

Mrs Trump, 48, joined Philip May, 60, at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London where she met Chelsea pensioners and local children.

The First Lady was wearing a sleeveless dress with wide coloured panels, reported to be by Victoria Beckham, and towering heels with a red sole which appeared to be by Christian Louboutin.

Accredited members of the press were advised to wear flat shoes to the event, but Mrs Trump’s heels did not stop her from walking on to the bowling green and taking part in the game.

She bowled four times, and smiled as though she was enjoying the activity, while the light breeze blew her hair back from her face.

After one of her bowling attempts, Mrs Trump initiated a high five with a Chelsea pensioner after he gave her effort the thumbs up.

Before she took to the bowling green, Mrs Trump met school children from Saint George’s Church of England primary school who were making remembrance poppies.

When she arrived into the room, she said “good morning” and asked the children if they would like to show her how to make the poppies.

Mrs Trump had a go at making one.