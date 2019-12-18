Fire brigade pension fight ends in victory

More than 6000 firefighters will now be able to qualify for pre-2015 pension schemes, after an employment tribunal declared in favour of the Fire Brigades Union today, with the ruling sparking implications across the public sector

Younger members of the firefighters' pension scheme, were discriminated against on the grounds of age by the UK government’s 2015 pension reforms, the tribunal has ruled.

The decision comes after the Court of Appeal made a similar ruling last December, and as a result members of the 1992 and 2006 firefighters’ pension schemes will now be entitled to be treated as if they have remained members of their original pension scheme, with benefits including a retirement age of between 50 and 55.

The ruling could result in other younger public sector staff also being returned to their original pension schemes, with an estimated annual cost of £4 billion.

Today Matt Wrack, FBU general secretary, said: “Last Christmas, we gave firefighters the gift of a victory in the courts. This year, firefighters can celebrate knowing that their union has secured their rightful retirement – a gift borne of solidarity that proves what unions can achieve.

“The law has now changed and our FBU claimants will be entitled to return to their previous pension schemes. Legislation will need to be amended, but there can be no delay in implementing this remedy. Firefighters were robbed, and they must now be repaid."

He added; “To the new Tory government, let me be clear. We fought tooth and nail against your attacks on our pensions and won. If you dare to try to pay for these changes by raiding the pensions of current or future firefighters, we will come for you again – and we will win.”

In July, the UK government admitted it had spent £495,000 on legal costs fighting to maintain the pension changes brought in four years ago, which included a “transitional protection” which kept older firefighters on better pension schemes while younger members were moved onto a new, worse pension scheme, which included a requirement to work until aged 60.

In December 2018, the Court of Appeal ruled that this transitional protection arrangement constituted age discrimination and was therefore unlawful.

The government then attempted an appeal to the Supreme Court which was denied in June 2019, ending their legal challenge. The government has since confirmed that the ruling will be applied across all public sector pensions.

Today’s decision is an interim declaration which will cover immediate cases, such as those firefighters who have taken ill-health retirement, with a final declaration in July. It will apply to firefighters who joined the fire and rescue service before April 1, 2012.

The declaration follows similar judgements for judges, police, and Ministry of Defence police.

Last month, a document from the HM Treasury McCloud steering group confirmed the government said it had agreed an interim declaration with claimants and stated: “The declarations mean that the claimants are entitled to be treated as members of the appropriate pre-2015 schemes.

“The government intends to extend the same treatment to all members of the public service pension schemes (whether claimants or not) who are in the same legal and factual position of the claimants.”