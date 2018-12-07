Fiona Bruce unveiled as new BBC Question Time presenter

Fiona Bruce has been announced as the new presenter of Question Time.

The 54-year-old will start the role on the flagship BBC programme on 10 January.

The Antiques Roadshow host will take over from long-running presenter David Dimbleby, who is due to step down early next year after 25 years.

The BBC News At Six and News At Ten host said: “It is an honour to be asked to take on one of the great political programmes of the BBC, particularly at a time of such historic change for the UK and tumult at Westminster.

“For many years Question Time has been presented by one of my television heroes, so I am thrilled and not a little daunted to be stepping into his shoes.

“But it is a programme I have watched for as long as I can remember and have long wanted to be part of. I can’t wait to get started.”

Bruce, who earned between £180,000-£190,000 for her work as a BBC newsreader last year, will become the first female host of Mentorn’s show and only the fourth to take charge since it was launched in 1972.

She beat the likes of Mishal Hussain, Victoria Derbyshire and Kirsty Wark after a series of off-air pilots took place over the summer.

Fran Unsworth, director of BBC news and current affairs, said: “Question Time is one of our flagship political programmes, giving people across Britain the chance to hold the powerful to account.

“David Dimbleby has done an extraordinary job as chair over the last twenty-five years.

“David is a tough act to follow but Fiona impressed us all - with her authority, warmth, and ability to connect with the audience and champion their concerns. We’re delighted to have her at the helm.”

Charlotte Moore, the BBC’s director of content, said: “The role of Question Time host has a unique place in British political life, bringing together the public and politicians every week in front of millions of viewers on BBC One.

“David has been a wonderful host for many years. Fiona’s huge experience and long-established relationship with audiences make her the ideal person to follow in his footsteps.”