Fighter jets scrambled from RAF base in Scotland for second time in a week

Fighter jets have been scrambled from an RAF base in Scotland for the second time in five days.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed that Typhoons from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray had responded to an incident off Scotland’s north east coast in the early hours of this morning, but refused to comment further.

A Voyager tanker is supporting the Typhoons in the latest incident, and has been made available for refuelling the jets during the operation, the BBC reported.

On Friday, jets were scrambled reported to intercept the Russian planes over the North sea close to the Aberdeenshire coast at around 12.17pm.

The incidents took place as Nato and Australian forces are in Scotland for a training exercise named Exercise Joint Warrior.

Warships, aircraft and more than 10,000 personnel are involved in the UK-led operation, which is taking place across the Highlands and Islands.

It marks a busy first week for the new Typhoon squadron which arrived at RAF Lossiemouth yesterday as preparations continue for the expansion of the base.

The IX(B) Squadron was officially changed from Tornado to Typhoon during a ceremony, with Wing Commander Simon Batt the new commanding officer.

The personnel were previously based at RAF Marham and have now become the fourth crew to arrive at Lossiemouth.