Fife councillor suspended by Labour in anti-semitism row

A Labour councillor in Fife has been suspended as the ongoing anti-semitism row in the party continues.

Mary Lockkart appeared to question whether Israel's secret service Mossad was involved in a campaign to undermine Jeremy Corbyn's leadership of the party in a social media post.

Her comments prompted an angry reaction and the initial pst has now been deleted.

A Labour spokesperson said: “The Labour Party takes all complaints of anti-Semitism extremely seriously and we are committed to challenging and campaigning against it in all its forms.

“All complaints about anti-Semitism are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures and any appropriate disciplinary action is taken.”

Ms Lockhart represents Lochgelly, Cardenden and Benarty on Fife Council.

Her initial post stated: “If it is a Mossad assisted campaign to prevent the election of a Labour Government pledged to recognise Palestine as a State, it is unacceptable interference in the democracy of Britain.”

But she removed the post on Monday evening while the to investigation into the issue is carried out.

in a Facebook statement, she said last night: “Following my suspension from the Labour Party to allow consideration of whether or not one of my Facebook posts breached the Labour Party’s rules in respect of anti-Semitism, I have deleted the post.

“I will not be commenting further on this (or) any other matter until a judgement has been made. I remain a supporter of the Labour Party and of its current leadership.”