Falkirk Community Trust look to extend Stenhousemuir gym into Strathcarron shop

Falkirk Community Trust is hoping to expand its Stenhousemuir gym into the neighbouring Strathcarron Hospice shop.

However, Strathcarron’s director of operations Billy Andrew would like to reassure their customers they have no plans to give up the very successful shop which specialises in furniture – and makes a lot of money to support the vital work of the hospice.

Volunteers in the King Street store were stunned when people came in taking photographs and told them it was for a planning application.

But they have a lease on the shop until November 2023 and say there is nothing in the contract that would allow it to be terminated before then.

Strathcarron have been advised that while planning permission can be granted that does not mean anything will happen until the lease has been changed – and Mr Andrews said no-one from the Trust has been in touch to discuss the plans.

The plans submitted to Falkirk Council by the owners of the Strathcarron shop, Alliance Leisure Services, are very similar to the work being done in the Mariner Centre.

Falkirk Council leases the current gym and sub-leases it to the Community Trust.

When asked about the plans, aspokesman for the Trust said: “We hope to extend into the adjacent unit and the council are therefore seeking another lease of the additional unit (which is currently occupied by Strathcarron) so that we might extend the current gym.”

They refused to give a timescale.