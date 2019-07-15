Extinction Rebellion climate activists use boat to form road block in Glasgow city centre

Climate crisis activists are blocking a major intersection in Glasgow city centre this morning, using a large boat to demand Government action on climate change.

The protest, which is part of Extinction Rebellion's 'Summer Uprising', has seen activists install a 25ft purple boat in Glasgow city centre.

The blockade. Picture: ScotlandXr

The vessel, which bears messages urging the UK Government to 'act now' , is blocking the intersection of Glasgow's Gallowgate and High Street, near the iconic Merchant City clocktower.

A blockade has been formed using the boat and protesters, with the movement's Twitter promising that the event will take place throughout today.

'Summer Uprising' has seen coordinated action planned across five major UK cities - Glasgow, Cardiff, Bristol, Leeds, and London.

The theme of the Glasgow protest is 'the future you fear is already here', a message that is also on the boat in Scottish and Gaelic.

Last month protesters glued themselves to the front of the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh, with demonstrators also disrupting commuters on the main thoroughfare of Lothian Road in the city by lying in the street.

A spokesperson told the Scotsman last week that 1,000 have committed to being arrested during the UK-wide course of action.

The Trongate remains closed to all eastbound traffic between Albion Street and High Street, but is open to westbound traffic.