Extinction Rebellion activists stage 'die-in' at oil and gas conference in Aberdeen

Activists from environmental awareness group Extinction Rebellion have staged a 'die-in' protest at a conference for the offshore oil and gas industry.

Around 40 Extinction Rebellion protesters took part in the die-in (where activists pretend to lay down and die to represent deaths due to climate change) at the newly opened P&J Live Arena in Aberdeen.

The SPE Offshore Europe Conference and Exhibition, for those in the oil and gas exploration and production industry, is taking place at the arena, with over 36,000 attendees expected over the course of the four days.

Industry leaders predicted that the convention would generate over £50m for the economy of Aberdeen and the wider area.

Extinction Rebellion activists say that exploration of new oil and gas in the North Sea and beyond 'threatens to push the world over dangerous climate tipping points'.

Hannah, a student and Extinction Rebellion (XR), said: “Oil and gas companies have known about climate change for over thirty years now and actively lobby to block climate change policies. Meanwhile, people are already being displaced due to the catastrophic effects of the climate and ecological crisis.

"This is only going to get worse in future. We are here today to raise awareness of the role of these companies in the destruction of our planet. We’re calling on the oil and gas industry and the Scottish Government to take this crisis seriously by ending oil extraction immediately. We challenge them to rapidly create jobs in renewables energies and to retrain workers to work in these industries.”

Extinction Rebellion has gained prominence in the last 12 months for disruptive stunts.

In June, activists blocked major roads in Edinburgh, causing disruption to traffic and pedestrians in the capital.

The group describes itself as "a non-violent direct-action movement formed to take urgent action in the face of climate emergency and ecological catastrophe, as part of the global justice movement."