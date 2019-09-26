Extinction Rebellion activists disrupt Glasgow City Council meeting

Activists from the Climate Emergency group Extinction Rebellion have staged a protest to disrupt a meeting on the environment at Glasgow City Council.

The group, which has held a number of high-profile direct protests in Glasgow and Edinburgh, took the action during a meeting of the City Administration Committee, a cross-party group which was due to make a decision on the council's approach to the climate emergency.

Activists who interrupted a previous committee meeting in February had been invited to join the council's Climate Emergency Working Group.

Their broader demands are for a 'Climate Citizens' Assembly', legally binding policy measures to reduce carbon emissions to net zero within six years, and that the SNP Government 'tell the truth' about the climate and ecological emergency.

They held up the meeting for several minutes with banners bearing the messages 'too little, too late' and 'Climate Citizens Assembly now'.

Daryl Tayar, who has been representing Extinction Rebellion on the Working Group commented: "We have been sitting on this committee for months and we are frustrated with the slow pace of change. The City Council declared a Climate Emergency on 16 May this year but they are keeping it very quiet.

"A recent survey shows that 91% of Glaswegians don’t know about the declaration. Why is the Council doing so little, so slowly and so quietly, when this is a global and local emergency?"

"We are here because we are angry, because we are grieving, because we are terrified. Our city faces the possibility of serious food shortages and flooding within the next 2-10 years unless we all join together and hold the council and the government to account.

"The Council’s proposed plan is too little, too late. Thousands are already dying globally as a result of climate change. We need net zero emissions by 2025 and we need a Climate Citizens Assembly here in Glasgow on how we’re going to achieve this"