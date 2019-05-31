Ex-PM David Cameron hired by US artificial intelligence firm

David Cameron has been hired by an American artificial intelligence company.

The former prime minister will lead the advisory board of Afiniti, which specialises in AI-based behavioural pairing technology.

Mr Cameron will join former and existing business and political leaders to advise on critical issues to the company as it continues to expand in markets around the world.

He said he had pushed the UK government forward in new technological industries, including FinTech, genome sequencing and digitising public services.

Mr Cameron said: “As part of this work, I was excited to see the rapid development in artificial intelligence and the huge potential AI has to address some of the challenges that societies face today.

“I have been exploring developments in AI for some time to better understand how industry and policy makers can collaborate in solving these challenges and ensuring that AI serves people’s everyday lives.

“I am delighted to have been asked to chair Afiniti’s advisory board, helping support their work to transform the future of customer service.”