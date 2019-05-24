European elections results 2019: When will the vote result be announced in Scotland?

At the beginning of May the UK Government confirmed Great Britian would definitely participate in the European Union elections after Theresa May failed to secure a Brexit deal.

The vote took place on Thursday 23 May with people across the nation electing 73 members of the European Parliament - six from Scotland.

The 2019 European Parliament elections were held on the 23 May. Picture: Frederick Florin

All of the 70 seats in Great Britain – excluding Northern Ireland – are being contested by the Conservatives, Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the Greens and Ukip, along with new parties Change UK and the Brexit Party.

The SNP and Plaid Cymru are contesting all the seats in Scotland and Wales respectively.

Here's a list of all the candidates who stood in Scotland.

Results

The votes across the European Union are taking place between 23 and 26 May, meaning the full results will not be available until after 27 May.

But, in the UK, the results are expected to begin being announced late on Sunday – three days after the voting takes place.

In 2014 the election was held on Thursday 22 May, coinciding with the local elections in England and Northern Ireland, and most results were announced on Sunday night with the exception of Scotland, which did not declare until the following day.

All EU citizens, as long as they are registered to vote, have the right to vote in the European elections. However, many have reported being turned away from polling booths because of confusion over additional requirements to register for European elections.

The voting take place using a form of proportional representation which means the number of MEPs a party wins is directly related to the percentage of votes it recieve.

This means political parties of all sizes have the chance to send representatives to the European Parliament.

