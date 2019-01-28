EU nationals in Scotland face ‘unacceptable’ hurdles when applying for residency

EU nationals living in Scotland face “unacceptable” hurdles when applying for settled status in the UK post-Brexit, politicians and campaigners have warned.

Under current UK Government plans some 3.5 million people who hold passports for other EU nations, and have lived continuously in the UK for five years or more, can apply for “settled status” to remain in the country beyond 2021.

But the registration scheme has faced criticism after it was reported the first step of the application process involves downloading an app to confirm an individual’s passport details compatible only with Android smartphones.

Those who have an iPhone or other device, or are unable to use the internet, must visit one of 13 centres around the UK to have documents scanned in person. Only one centre - in Edinburgh - is planned for Scotland.

There are around 223,000 EU nationals living north of the Border.

A spokesman for The 3 Million, a grassroots organisation which campaigns for the rights of EU citizens in the UK, said it was unfair to expect those living in rural Scottish communities to travel to Edinburgh if they required help with the application process.

“Scotland has many isolated communities and EU citizens living there will require support locally, especially those who may be elderly or disabled and are unable to use the internet,” they said.

SNP immigration spokesman Stuart McDonald MP said: “It is absolutely ridiculous – and completely unacceptable – that there is only one centre in Scotland for EU nationals to attend for person-to person assistance to scan ID documents.

“During this period of uncertainty brought on by the Tory government’s Brexit mishandling, EU nationals should not be expected to face this application process without the ability to discuss any issues in person. The UK Government must revisit this as a matter of urgency.

“For many, these arrangements could mean travelling hundreds of miles for one-on-one support.

“The Scottish Government have taken practical action to assure EU nationals during this time, offering advice and support across Scotland as well as delivering a funded EU Citizens’ Rights Project which will deliver information meetings across Scotland.”