EU elections: Nicola Sturgeon says vote for SNP would 'show Scotland won't be ignored'

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said that Scotland 'has had enough of being ignored' over Brexit as she urged voters to back the SNP in today's European Parliament elections.

Writing in the National newspaper, Ms Sturgeon said that politics in Westminster have been defined by three years of 'chaos' since the vote to leave the EU in June 2016.

Reiterating her campaign slogan that 'Scotland's not for Brexit', the First Minister claimed independent analysis shows that tactical voters in Scotland should back her party to ensure anti-Brexit MEPs are elected.

Voters go to the polls today to elect six MEPs to represent Scotland, with the current make-up of two SNP MEPs, two from Labour, and one each from the Conservatives and the Brexit Party (their representative, David Coburn, was initially elected as a UKIP MEP but defected to join Nigel Farage's party).

Ms Sturgeon wrote: "(This election) is a chance to reaffirm our overwhelming vote to stay in Europe.

"It is an opportunity to make clear that Scotland has had enough of being ignored - our overwhelming Remain vote has counted for nothing.

"Brexit would deal a devastating blow to our economy, costing jobs and hitting living standards for households across the country."

The First Minister also warned of the 'nightmare prospect' of Boris Johnson taking over from beleaguered Prime Minister Theresa May, while 'pandering' to resurgent Nigel Farage, who is expected to see his new Brexit Party top polls across the UK when results from the European Elections are counted and announced on Sunday.

The SNP is hopeful of adding to their current crop of two MEPs, while the Greens and Liberal Democrats also believe that their staunchly pro-Remain positions can see them gain a seat.