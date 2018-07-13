Eric Trump: ‘We love the UK, it’s a big part of our lives’

Donald Trump’s son Eric spoken about his father’s love for the UK as he began his first trip to the country as US president.

Mr Trump Jnr said the UK is a “big part” of his father’s life.

The 34-year-old arrived in Scotland on a golfing trip yesterday, with his father flying into the UK later in the day. The president is expected to head to Scotland tonight and spend the weekend at his Turnberry golf resort in South Ayrshire.

Mr Trump Jnr flew into Aberdeen Airport on a Trump plane.

Asked about the president’s view on US-UK relations, he said: “He has worked here for so many years, he knows so many people. His mother – my grandmother – is from Scotland. We just love this country, we love the UK in general and it’s a big part of our lives. It’s a big part of his life, pre-politics, and that can only be a positive.”

He was speaking to journalists after playing golf at the Trump International Golf Links in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire.