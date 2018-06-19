Equality campaigners to meet in Glasgow to honour memory of Jo Cox

Equality campaigners are to meet in Glasgow this week to honour the memory of murdered Labour MP Jo Cox, in a bid to promote a message of unity between diverse communities.

Dozens of representatives from different faiths and campaign groups are expected to attend the “Great Get Together” event hosted by Labour MSP Anas Sarwar on Saturday, June 23.

Attendees will sign a pledge which states: “We can’t leave the fight against all forms of prejudice and hate to individual communities – it’s a fight for all of us.”

Among the groups which have accepted the invitation to the event are representatives from Christian, Muslim and Sikh communities, as well as organisations including Age Scotland, the Tie campaign for inclusive education, the Glasgow Association for Mental Health, and Women’s Aid. Members of the Jewish community will sign the pledge on Friday.

Ms Cox, a mother of two, died in June 2016 after being shot and stabbed multiple times in Birstall, West Yorkshire, where she had been due to hold a constituency surgery.

Her assailant, Thomas Mair, was later found guilty of murder and handed a whole life tariff.

Mr Sarwar said: “The Great Get Together event is aimed at bringing together communities which may not otherwise be connected.

“In memory of Jo, it will provide a platform for people to focus not on the things that divide us, but the things we have in common - in order to build communities that are closer, more inclusive and more resilient to the threat of division.

“There are major challenges facing society with everyday racism, sexism, homophobia, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and more, and this is an opportunity for different groups in society to demonstrate that the fight against all forms of prejudice and hate is a fight for all of us.

“Across Scotland, we have an opportunity to bring communities together, but we need to work for it. Silence is no longer an option for those who believe in equality and unity.”