End indyref2 talk in 2019, campaigners tell Nicola Sturgeon

Pro-Union campaigners have challenged Nicola Sturgeon to take calling a second Scottish independence referendum off the table in 2019, arguing there is no majority in favour of repeating the 2014 vote.

Scotland in Union said that no opinion poll in 2018 had put support for independence in the lead. The First Minister previously said there would need to be “clear and sustained evidence” that a majority of Scots want to leave the UK before a second referendum would be called.

Ms Sturgeon now says she will set out her thinking on a new referendum this year, once there is ­clarity on the UK’s Brexit settlement.

Pamela Nash, chief executive of Scotland in Union, said that “whatever your views on Brexit, independence is not the answer”.

Ms Nash said: “Nicola Sturgeon’s resolution for 2019 should be to take the threat of a divisive and unwanted second independence referendum off the table.

“The people of Scotland are fed up with her attempts to sow division, especially at a time of such political uncertainty.

“The First Minister promised in 2014 that the referendum would be a ‘once in a generation event’ and she should keep that promise.

“It’s time for her to focus on the day job in 2019, and fix the problems with Scotland’s schools, NHS and council services.”