Emergency Scottish budget could be published for no-deal Brexit

The Scottish Parliament could be forced to publish an emergency budget if the Brexit process is delayed or a no deal scenario emerges, MSPs have been told.

Scotland’s Brexit Secretary also warned that taxpayers face “substantial” costs to meet the contingency planning under way to deal with the absence of any withdrawal arrangement.

Scottish ministers have warned they are examining alternative routes into the country amid concerns over customs hold ups at ports like Dover.

Mr Russell raised the prospect of a revised Scottish budget during a Holyrood statement yesterday, as Labour’s James Kelly questioned whether the it would “have to be re-written” if Article 50 is extended.

Mr Russell said: “If there was a supplementary UK Budget - which of course the Chancellor said is likely to be the case if there was a No Deal - then clearly we would have to have a supplementary budget.

“I did make quite a lot in the statement in the cost of a No Deal. The cabinet secretary for finance knows better than anyone there are already substantial demands upon the Scottish purse from issues that we’re having to address through the resilience committee chaired by the Deputy First Minister. So there will continue to be questions.”