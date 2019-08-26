Edinburgh West MP delighted with shadow cabinet role

Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has welcomed the announcement that she will cover the home affairs, equalities, justice and deputy chief whip portfolios in Jo Swinson’s new shadow cabinet.

Speaking about her appointment for the Liberal Democrats, Ms Jardine said: “I am delighted to take on these new responsibilities at such an important time for our country.

“I look forward to holding this hard-right government to account in a way that the official Labour opposition is failing to do.

“These responsibilities include some vital liberal touchstone issues, including immigration, equalities, cannabis regulation and offender rehabilitation.

“My approach will be built around treating crime as a social issue, rather than the current Tory regime of terror.

“Let’s get to work, and demand better for our country.”