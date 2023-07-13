Edinburgh University urged to take swift action as students graduate without results

Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Edinburgh University has been urged to take swift action as a third of final-year students graduate without a degree classification due to an ongoing staff marking boycott.

MSPs from Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Conservatives have sent a joint letter to university principal Peter Mathieson seeking an urgent resolution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They warned of "serious consequences not only on students’ future employment and education prospects but also on their personal mindset".

The marking and assessment boycott was launched by the University and College Union at institutions across the UK in April amid a row over staff pay and conditions.

The Scotsman previously told how overseas students at Edinburgh were told they may have to return to their home countries to apply for a new visa if they intend to take up places on Masters and PhD courses this autumn.

University bosses said those still waiting for their results will be unable to apply for their next student visa from within the UK, sparking concerns some will face thousands of pounds in travel costs. However, the Home Office appeared to contradict this, saying students can apply to extend their visa while they wait for their results.

The joint letter has been signed by Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton, Labour’s Sarah Boyack and Miles Briggs of the Conservatives. All three are local MSPs.

They said: “We are writing to you as a group of MSPs to relay the concerns from many of our constituents that are students and staff at the University of Edinburgh. This is in light of the recent news that many students at your university are graduating without a classified degree, and their final marks will be withheld indefinitely.

“This has serious consequences not only on students’ future employment and education prospects but also on their personal mindset, after giving four years of hard work and tuition fees with very little to show for it.

“Throughout their time, students have had their studies consistently disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic and industrial action. We have all heard from students who feel woefully let down by the lack of support that the university has given throughout this disruption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Meanwhile, staff at the University of Edinburgh have also had to endure unacceptable working conditions such as insecure contracts, long hours of overtime, and low pay.

“You must act swiftly to present a solution. This includes short term solutions such as offering provisional degree classifications to protect students’ conditional offers of study and work opportunities.

“In addition, a solution must also make sure students receive their final marks in a timely manner and their four years of hard work is recognised. This is imperative to protect the futures of young people, uphold duties to students and staff, and to preserve the University of Edinburgh’s long earnt reputation.”