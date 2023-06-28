Results of Lord Hardie’s investigation faces further delay five years after last public evidence hearing

Publication of the long-awaited report into Edinburgh tram line building fiasco could be delayed another three months, the inquiry team has admitted.

The news comes more than nine years after the then First Minister Alex Salmond appointed former Lord Advocate Lord Hardie to conduct a “swift and thorough inquiry”.

It was ordered to find out why the project was delayed by years and went hundreds of millions of pounds over budget, with only a fraction of the original scheme completed when trams finally started running in 2014.

Tram line construction in Princes Street in September 2009. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

A spokesperson for the Edinburgh Tram Inquiry said on Wednesday: “Lord Hardie’s final report remains with the publishers.

“Preparing a document of its size for publication is a complex and lengthy process. It is hoped it will be ready before the Autumn.