Edinburgh traders call for city-wide A-board ban to be tailored to help small firms

Capital traders call for A-board ban to be tailored



Traders have called for a city-wide advertising board ban to be halted and replaced with a permit system to ensure small firms are not being disadvantaged.



Edinburgh City Council rolled out a citywide ban of temporary on-street advertising in November 2018 to “improve pedestrian accessibility and safety for everyone”.



Transport and environment committee members will decide tomorrow whether or not to extend the blanket veto.



The 12-month review reveals that 222 traders have been told to remove a-boards with 193 “complying immediately”. Of 29 formal notices issued, 14 structures have been confiscated. But businesses fear the ban is impacting on turnover and footfall, with some calling for it to be halted.



Council officials held a meeting with the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB). Feedback from traders at the meeting included that “the citywide approach could be revised to target only the narrower/busier streets.



Garry Clarke, FSB development manager for the east of Scotland, said: “The council may be hailing the A-board ban as a success but a year on, many businesses are continuing to feel the impact that the removal of a major advertising route is having. The most commonly affected businesses are those in basement premises, in lanes, or in side streets adjoining a main road and some of these businesses have told the FSB that the drop in turnover since November last year has been upwards of £2000 per month, as well as lost growth opportunities.”



He added: “Businesses do understand the need for accessibility and more attractive streets but other cities manage to reach a workable compromise with responsible local businesses which preserves the benefits that A-boards can bring in terms of footfall.



“Used properly, these boards can add character to the city and can bring a significant boost to small businesses and their capacity to create and preserve local jobs. It’s time that councillors took full account of views of businesses who have used A-boards.”



The council has agreed that “written guidance will be monitored and updated”.



Last year, the Evening News battled to save Fat Bob, who has stood outside Findlays butcher shop in Portobello High Street for 30 years, being banned.