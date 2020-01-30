Edinburgh's new concert hall to be redesigned as St James Centre drops legal action

Developers behind a new concert hall will draw up fresh plans in order for the St James Centre to drop legal action against it.

Plans to build the first concert hall in the Capital for more than 100 years are back on track after the developers of the St James Centre dropped legal action against the proposals.

But developers have been forced to submit fresh plans for the Dunard Centre that “better accord with the aspirations” of the St James Centre quarter.

The St James Centre had launched legal action against Edinburgh City Council’s decision to approve planning permission for the £45m Dunard Centre at St Andrew Square. The move forced Impact Scotland to put their plans and hold and explore options for alternative sites.

But mediation has resulted in the legal action being dropped, but a fresh planning application for the controversial concert hall will be re-submitted.

Sir Ewan Brown, chairman of Impact Scotland, said: “Our ambition is to create a world-class concert hall for Edinburgh and Scotland. To deliver this timeously we have made significant changes to the concert hall plans in order to reflect the sensitivities of the site and the needs of our neighbours.

READ MORE: Edinburgh's £45m concert hall backers exploring alternative sites as project paused



“We are hugely encouraged by the positive discussions we have had with Edinburgh St James and the City of Edinburgh Council and look forward to continuing to work with them to deliver a world-class concert hall.”

The positive outcome came from a process of mediation, initiated by the City of Edinburgh Council, and led by Stephen O’Rourke QC.

The council and Edinburgh St James will jointly seek the permission of the Court of Session for the appropriate disposal of the current Judicial Review proceedings. Impact Scotland and Edinburgh St James will work in partnership to ensure the successful delivery and then operation of the new concert hall.

Martin Perry, director of Nuveen Real Estate, the company behind the St James Centre, said: “We welcome the initiative to substantially reduce the size of the concert hall and we are happy to work with Impact Scotland and the City of Edinburgh Council as Impact Scotland develops a new design which addresses our principal concerns.

“We hope the new design will better accord with the aspirations for this quarter of the city.”

Cllr Adam McVey, council leader, said: “I am delighted that agreement has been reached between the parties to get the concert hall back on track.

“This is an important new venue for our city and in one of the most sustainable locations, with fantastic public transport connections. We will now work with Impact Scotland and Edinburgh St James to continue the delivery of the regeneration of the east end of the city centre.”