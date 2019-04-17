Dugdale wins defamation case against Wings over Scotland

Kezia Dugdale has won a defamation case brought against by the pro-independence blogger Wings Over Scotland.

The Lothians MSP had been taken to court over her claims in a newspaper column that Stuart Campbell, who runs the blog, sent a homophobic tweet.

Although a sheriff found the tweet had not been homophobic, he said that Ms Dugdale's claims in her Daily Record column met the test of a "defence of fair comment."

Campbell had been seeking £25,000 in damages .

He had denied being a homophobe and insisted such an allegation is both “untrue” and “unfair”.

He went to court to protect his reputation as someone who consistently supported the equal treatment of homosexual people, and also sought £25,000 damages.

In his written judgement today Sheriff Nigel Ross said the true question was whether someone was entitled to view the tweet as homophobic, according to the Daily Record.

“Despite incorrectly implying that Mr Campbell is homophobic, her article is protected under the principle of fair comment," he stated.

“She is not liable to pay damages to Mr Campbell.”