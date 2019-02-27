Drive to tackle prejudice in Scots schools launched by Anas Sarwar

A nationwide scheme to tackle prejudice and discrimination in Scotland’s schools has been launched.

The ‘Inclusion and Diversity Charter Mark’ recognises the efforts of schools in promoting inclusion and diversity, placing pupil-to-pupil learning at the heart of the project.

The scheme has been developed by young women and will be piloted in Edinburgh and rolled out across the country.

Read more: Yousaf to step up fight against hate crime in Scotland

Anas Sarwar, chair of the Scottish Parliament’s Cross-Party Group on Tackling Islamophobia, said: “Education is the key to defeating prejudice and discrimination.

“Everyday racism can be found in our classrooms and playgrounds across the country, and too many young people in Scotland face bullying and discrimination.

“Teachers play a vital role in changing this culture, but the best lessons for children often come from fellow children, building confidence and better understanding."

The Charter Mark will help schools examine policy, practice and legal obligations on equality for all young people, and Action for Children, the charity behind the scheme, has created ‘Equality Indicators’ for schools so they can mark progress towards the recognition.

Read more: Anas Sarwar calls on Sturgeon to tackle "everyday racism"

Pupils will be encouraged to share their experiences with each other and help teach the next generation of youngsters to reject prejudice and discrimination.

The award was created by young people supported by Action for Children, and was launched at Broughton High School in Edinburgh.

Paul Carberry, Action for Children director for Scotland, said: “We are very proud to be launching the ‘Inclusion and Diversity Charter Mark’ with some of the young people behind creating it.

“We believe this pupil-led award will encourage schools to further develop social justice and inclusion for Black and Minority Ethnic young people while promoting equality and anti-racist education. Furthermore, it will demonstrate to all BAME young people that their school includes and supports them to identify their rights and provides understanding and support to their individual needs."