A Tory backbencher has said it is “worrying” that the Prime Minister “doesn’t appear to know” what is happening in Downing Street.

Sir Roger Gale, who is MP for North Thanet in Kent, told BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme that Boris Johnson had been “blindsided by information he was given” regarding a Christmas party alleged to have taken place in No 10 last year.

“It’s worrying, isn’t it, that the man at the top of the tree doesn’t appear to know what’s going on in his own building two floors below him – I find that of concern,” he said.

Sir Roger added: “I don’t find it particularly attractive that the Prime Minister doesn’t know what’s going on in No 10 Downing Street, or doesn’t ask the right questions of his senior staff to find out what’s been going on in Downing Street, if something wrong has been going on. That’s worrying in itself.”