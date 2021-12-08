Leaked footage from No 10’s £2.6 million press briefing room emerged on Monday night which showed former press secretary Allegra Stratton laughing as she appeared to rehearse answers to questions over a lockdown-busting Christmas party.
The video, which is reported to be from December 22 last year, refers to a party on “Friday” – which would have been December 18, the same day The Daily Mirror reported there was a staff party where games were played, food and drinks were served, and revelries went on past midnight.
Politics Live: Pressure mounts on Boris Johnson ahead of PMQs over Downing Street Christmas party row
Last updated: Wednesday, 08 December, 2021, 12:58
Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary in another point of order asks about reports that the government will announce plan B at a press conference this afternoon, and insists MPs should be told first.
The Speaker says the government has not said it wants to make a Commons statement but that statements should be made in this chamber first.
Boris Johnson has ordered an investigation into claims Downing Street staff broke lockdown rules by holding a Christmas party last year and told MPs he was “furious” about footage apparently showing aides joking about it.
Ian Blackford raises a post PMQs point of order that there are credible reports of three different Christmas parties in Downing Street, “including one in the Prime Minsters flat“
Blackford asks what opposition parties have to do to “make sure the prime minister takes responsibility for his breach of trust” and again calls for the PM to resign.
“What is worse Prime Minister, what is worse Mr Speaker, is that there are now authoritative reports of not just one, not just two, but three different Downing Street parties during lockdown last Christmas, including one in the Prime Minister’s flat?
“What do we have to do on this side of the House to make sure the Prime Minister takes responsibilities for his breach of trust, for the breach of Covid regulations, and he does the right thing on behalf of all the people on these islands, and he resigns right now?”
BBC Politics Live are without a government minister stating that no one from the government responded to their calls.
Conservative William Wragg asks the Prime Minister about the rumoured upcoming changes to Covid rules and states “very few will be convinced by this diversionary tactic”
The PM says no decisions will be taken without consulting the cabinet.
A voice from the gallery cries out “you’re finished” as the PM takes his seat.
SNP MP Stewart Hosie echos calls from SNP Westminster Leader Ian Blackford calling for Boris Johnson to resign.
Catherine West asks if there was a party in Downing Street on the 13 November.
Boris Johnson says no but whatever happened guidance and rules were followed at all times.