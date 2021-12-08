Ian Blackford raises a post PMQs point of order that there are credible reports of three different Christmas parties in Downing Street, “including one in the Prime Minsters flat“

Blackford asks what opposition parties have to do to “make sure the prime minister takes responsibility for his breach of trust” and again calls for the PM to resign.

“What is worse Prime Minister, what is worse Mr Speaker, is that there are now authoritative reports of not just one, not just two, but three different Downing Street parties during lockdown last Christmas, including one in the Prime Minister’s flat?