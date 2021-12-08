Leaked footage of key members of Boris Johnson’s staff joking about a Christmas party alleged to have been held at the time of strict lockdown restrictions shows the “contempt” Downing Street has for the public, Scotland’s Deputy First Minister has said.

John Swinney said the video footage, which shows No 10 aides taking part in a mock press conference and joking about a “fictional” party in December 2020, is “one of the most appalling things” he had seen in his political career.

