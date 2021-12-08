Boris Johnson is set to address the public on coronavirus as ministers consider imposing new restrictions in response to rising cases and the spread of the Omicron variant.
The Prime Minister will front a press conference from Downing Street at 6pm on Wednesday, No 10 said, after considering measures including guidance to work from home and the introduction of domestic vaccine passports for events and large venues.
Leaked footage from No 10’s £2.6 million press briefing room emerged on Monday night which showed former press secretary Allegra Stratton laughing as she appeared to rehearse answers to questions over a lockdown-busting Christmas party.
Read More
The video, which is reported to be from December 22 last year, refers to a party on “Friday” – which would have been December 18, the same day The Daily Mirror reported there was a staff party where games were played, food and drinks were served, and revelries went on past midnight.
You can follow the latest political updates in our live blog.
Politics Live: Boris Johnson holds press conference on Covid at Downing Street
Last updated: Wednesday, 08 December, 2021, 18:18
Boris Johnson says “It is now the proportionate and the responsible thing to move to Plan B in England while continuing to work closely with our colleagues in the devolved administrations, so we slow the spread of the virus, buy ourselves the time to get yet more boosters into arms, especially in the older and more vulnerable people.”
Boris Johnson confirmed it was time to move to “Plan B” of the Government’s coronavirus strategy, with measures including a return to working from home.
At a press conference he said: “It has become increasingly clear that Omicron is growing much faster than the previous Delta variant and is spreading rapidly all around the world.”
“We will reintroduce the guidance to work from home.
“Employers should use the rest of the week to discuss working arrangements with their employees but from Monday you should work from home if you can.
“Go to work if you must but work from home if you can.
“I know this will be hard for many people but by reducing your contacts in the workplace, you will help slow transmission.”
The NHS Covid pass is to be made mandatory in England in a week’s time for nightclubs and venues where large crowds gather, Boris Johnson has announced. Guidance to work from home is also be reintroduced
Health Secretary Sajid Javid told MPs there are 568 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant but the estimated current number is “probably closer to 10,000”.
Boris Johnson says that England will reintroduce working from home in a bid to halt transmission.
He also announces that England will once again bring in face mask wearing at concert, theatres and other venues.
The House of Commons confirmed Health Secretary Sajid Javid will make a statement at 6pm on Covid-19.
At Prime Minister’s Questions, senior Tory William Wragg challenged Mr Johnson about reports that a Cabinet meeting and press conference were planned “to initiate Covid winter Plan B”.
The chairman of the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee told the Prime Minister: “Very few will be convinced by this diversionary tactic.”
The UK Health Security Agency said 568 cases of Omicron have been confirmed, up 131 since Tuesday’s figure.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid will update MPs in a Commons statement at some point on Wednesday evening, it was understood.
Leaked minutes of a Sage meeting held on Tuesday said the Government should “urgently” consider the need for measures to reduce transmission of the virus and protect the NHS from “unsustainable pressure”, the BBC reported.
The peak of the Omicron wave is “highly likely to be higher” than 1,000 to 2,000 variant-related admissions per day without new rules, the document said.
The Cabinet’s Covid-19 operations (Covid-O) committee had been expected to meet to consider the next steps amid widespread suggestions that the further measures would be announced as Downing Street faced intense pressure over an allegedly rule-breaking Christmas party in No 10 last year.
“The PM will hold a Covid press conference at 6pm,” a No 10 spokeswoman said.