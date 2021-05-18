Douglas Ross throws hat in ring to be next First Minister

The Scottish Conservative leader said he had as much hope of winning the vote today as a cow jumping the moon but he wanted to place his ambition on the record.

By Gina Davidson
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 2:29 pm
Updated Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 2:31 pm
Mr Ross, who has returned to Holyrood as a Highlands and Islands MSP but is also remaining MP for Moray, was a late entrant to the election, after Scottish LibDem leader Willie Rennie said he would challenge Nicola Sturgeon for the position yesterday, in order to stop an “SNP cakewalk”.

While the outcome of the vote is not in doubt – the SNP is the largest party with 64 MSPS returned at the parliamentary election two weeks ago – both Mr Ross and Mr Rennie said they believed it was important to stand.

In a speech to MSPs Mr Ross said when he was younger he had always wanted to be a dairy farmer, and his likelihood of winning today equal to a cow being able to jump over the moon.

