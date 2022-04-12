Douglas Ross insists it ‘wouldn’t be right’ to remove Boris Johnson over partygate fines

The Scottish Conservative leader said such a move would “destabilise the UK Government when we need to be united in the face of Russian aggression” in Ukraine.

Mr Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak have been told they will be fined as part of a police probe into allegations of lockdown parties held at Downing Street.

Carrie Johnson, the wife of the Prime Minister, has also been told to expect a fixed-penalty notice (FPN), her spokeswoman confirmed.

Boris Johnson and Douglas Ross

Mr Ross previously called on Mr Johnson to quit over the Downing Street parties scandal.

However, the Scottish Tory leader later withdrew this call “while there is war in Europe".

In a statement following the latest revelations, Mr Ross said: "The public are rightly furious at what happened in Downing Street during the pandemic.

"I understand why they are angry and share their fury. The behaviour was unacceptable.

"The Prime Minister now needs to respond to these fines being issued.

"However, as I've made very clear, in the middle of war in Europe, when Vladimir Putin is committing war crimes and the UK is Ukraine's biggest ally, as President Zelensky said at the weekend, it wouldn't be right to remove the Prime Minister at this time.