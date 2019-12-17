Douglas Ross appointed as junior minister at the Scotland Office

Scottish Tory MP Douglas Ross has been appointed as a junior minister at the Scotland Office.

Mr Ross, the MP for Moray, will become Parliamentary Under Secretary of State as well as joining the government whip’s office. Both roles will be unpaid.

He replaces Colin Clark, who lost his Gordon seat to the SNP in last week’s election.

Downing Street is expected to make a second appointment to the junior ministerial ranks at Dover House.

Mr Ross said: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to work alongside the Secretary of State for Scotland as we strengthen Scotland’s place in the UK and deliver on our commitment to leave the EU at the end of next month.

“The UK Government is firmly focussed on bringing the whole of the United Kingdom together.

“We are determined to show how the UK works for Scotland. This includes driving forward our transformative investment of more than £1.4 billion in Scottish city and growth deals and progressing the UK Industrial Strategy.

“We’ll ensure Brexit works for Scotland and all parts of the UK. It will mean great new opportunities for our fishing industry and coastal communities, it will allow us to tailor better support for our farmers and our exporters will benefit from new global trade deals.

“We are also committed to building a better world for future generations and are ramping up our efforts to deliver a successful COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow."

Prior to the election, the Scotland Office had two Parliamentary Under Secretaries - including, controversially, the first MP representing an English constituency to take a role at Dover House in over a century.

Robin Walker, the MP for Worcester, had a salaried role and split his time between the Scotland Office and Northern Ireland Office, but has been reappointed to work solely at the latter department.

Since his election, Mr Ross has continued to work as a top-level football linesman in Scotland, helping to officiate matches in the Scottish Premiership.