Donald Trump state visit: More than 60% of people believe US president deserves honour

Nearly two-thirds of people believe that Donald Trump should be given a state visit, according to the results of our recent poll.

The poll - which was taken by nearly 2,500 readers - showed that 62 per cent of people do think Donald Trump should get a state visit.

More than 900 people, or 38 per cent, who took part in our poll said that Mr Trump should not get a state visit.

Who else does not want Trump to get a state visit?

The Prime Minister Theresa May has been criticised by MPs and members of the public for allowing Donald Trump a state visit.

Figures in the Labour Party have said it “beggars belief” that the government has offered a state visit.

The Scottish government also released a statement following the announcement and said, “We will not compromise our fundamental values of equality, diversity and human rights, and we expect these values to be made clear during the president’s visit to the UK.”

The speaker in the House of Commons, John Bercow, has also indicated he does not want to allow Mr Trump to address the houses of parliament, but no decision has been made despite other foreign leaders being given the honour.

What will the state visit entail?

Buckingham Palace confirmed the US President will make a three-day state visit to the UK from 3 to 5 June.

Mr Trump and his wife Melania Trump will be guests of the Queen and will attend a ceremony in Portsmouth to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Official talks between the President and the Prime Minister will also take place during his visit.

Mr Trump will then leave the UK for France on 6 June to attend a series of D-Day anniversary events.