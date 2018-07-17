Donald Trump’s Turnberry firm paid £50,000 by US Government for weekend visit

Donald Trump personally profited by more than £50,000 from his weekend stay at his loss-making Turnberry resort, with the US government footing the accommodation bill for the president and his entourage, The Scotsman can reveal.

US federal government spending records seen by this newspaper show a series of payments worth a total of £52,477 were made by the State Department to SLC Turnberry Limited, the company behind the South Ayrshire hotel and golf course.

The five-figure windfall, which represents the first example of how Mr Trump benefited financially from his contentious working visit to the UK, has been condemned by ethics watchdogs, with one group accusing the 72-year-old of “using the power and authority of his office to profit personally.”

The US taxpayers’ money went towards hotel rooms used by Mr Trump and his staff during his two night stay at Turnberry, which the president said would be dominated by meetings and calls. He ended up playing two rounds of golf at the historic course.

Along with his son, Eric, Mr Trump was joined at Turnberry by several high-ranking officials. Photographs show those in attendance included John Kelly, his White House chief of staff, Sarah Sanders, the White House press secretary, and Dan Scavino, the White House director of social media.

Documentation of the transactions show that the payments were made in two tranches.

The first, for $30,074 (£22,653), was made on 11 July. A purchase order, part of US federal government spending logs, shows the money was for “hotel rooms” for a “VIP visit” and was paid to a “foreign-owned business not incorporated in the US.”

The paperwork goes on to the identify the direct recipient as SLC Turnberry, which is registered in the UK with Companies House. Its directors include Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

The second tranche, worth up to $39,602 (£29,824), was approved on 10 July. It too was for hotel accommodation at Turnberry.

There is no breakdown of the costs, but room rates at Turnberry range from £132 a night for a basic suite through to around £7,000 for the luxury two-bedroom lighthouse suite. Two sources at Turnberry told The Scotsman Eric Trump stayed at the exclusive lighthouse suite over the weekend.

The direct payment of federal funds to Mr Trump’s flagship Scottish company has reignited the row over his refusal to divest ownership of his businesses, a situation which is allowing him to derive profit from his political tenure.

Brendan Fischer, director of federal reform at the Campaign Legal Centre, a Washington DC-based non-partisan political watchdog, said: “This is another example of President Trump using the power and authority of his office to profit personally. President Trump not only used the occasion of a state visit to promote his Trump-branded golf course, but told US taxpayers to foot the bill.”

In the aftermath of his historic election, Mr Trump vowed to hand control of his business empire to his children for the duration of his presidency. Along with his daughter, Ivanka, now a senior White House adviser, he resigned his directorship of SLC Turnberry on 19 January 2017.

However, its parent company, Golf Recreation Scotland, remains wholly owned by Mr Trump via an entity known as the Donald J Trump Revocable Trust, a New York-based state grantor trust.

Stephen Gethins MP, the SNP’s foreign affairs spokesman, said: “Not for the first time Donald Trump has serious questions to answer over the conflation of his business interests with his role as president.

“More worryingly for people in Scotland is the huge multi-million pound cost of Donald Trump’s unwelcome visit, which will be covered at the expense of UK taxpayers.

“President Trump’s visit was not only hugely embarrassing for Theresa May, but it also underlines exactly why so many people object to his abhorrent policies and are deeply concerned about the damage of a Tory-Trump Brexit trade deal.”

It is not the first time that Turnberry - which ran up £17.6m in losses in 2016 - has made money from Mr Trump’s government.

In May, The Scotsman revealed how the State Department paid SLC Turnberry more than £5,600 for hotel rooms for another “VIP visit.”

Purchase orders showed that an initial payment of $10,113 (£7,447) was transferred to SLC Turnberry on 5 April. Some $2,444 (£1,799) was returned to the State Department a few weeks later on 26 April.

It is unclear whether the latest £52,477 payments cover the entirety of the US government’s bill for Mr Trump’s Turnberry stay, which saw a sizeable Secret Service contingent accompany the president’s party.

Robert Weissman, the president of Public Citizen, a nonprofit consumer advocacy organisation in Washington DC, said that based on past presidential foreign trips, the overall cost of the visit is likely to be around $1.9m (£1.4m), with Turnberry in line to receive around $200,000 (£152,000).

An April report by Public Citizen concluded that Mr Trump’s US businesses have received a six-figure sum from federal agencies since he announced his candidacy for the presidency.

The report, which analysed records of taxpayers’ money spent at the Trump property empire, found that the US Defence Department has made payments of $138,093 (£101,701), while the Secret Service has paid Mr Trump’s firms $64,090 (£47,201). A further $4,364 (£3,214) in federal spending came from agencies such as the White House National Security Council and the General Services Administration.

As with the previous transactions involving SLC Turnberry, this month’s State Department payments were made via the US Embassy in London and authorised by the Bureau of European and Eurasian affairs, which is responsible for developing and implementing US foreign policy.

A spokeswoman for the State Department said it frequently assists other US agencies in making hotel bookings overseas. It said the costs for those hotels rooms are borne by the other agencies.

George Sorial, executive vice president and chief compliance counsel for the Trump Organisation, said: “For United States government patronage, our hotels charge room rates only at cost and we do not profit from these stays.”

