Donald Trump's firm to pay £225,000 to Scottish Government to cover legal bills

Donald Trump's company is to pay the Scottish Government £225,000 to cover its legal bills after the US president's firm was defeated in a long-running and acrimonious court battle over a windfarm development near his inaugural Scottish golf resort.

The firm behind Mr Trump’s Aberdeenshire property pursued a three year-long battle to block the offshore renewable energy scheme, a fight which saw Mr Trump appear before the Scottish Parliament and led to his company taking its case to the UK's highest court. However, it ended in failure.

Donald Trump's company was unsuccessful in its legal attempts to stop the offshore windfarm development near his Aberdeenshire course.

Now, nearly four years after Mr Trump's company lost in the Supreme Court, and close to nine months after the Court of Session ruled it was liable for the Scottish Government's costs, the terms of the outstanding legal bill have been agreed, The Scotsman can reveal.

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “We can confirm that settlement has now been reached - and this has removed the need for the expenses to be determined by the auditor of the Court of Session.

“Expenses amounting to £225,000 will now be paid to Scottish Ministers by the petitioners.”

The settlement will see the Scottish Government receive the money from Trump International Golf Club Scotland Limited, the corporate entity behind the Trump International Scotland resort in Balmedie.

The company’s latest accounts, published last month by Companies House, show that it posted annual losses of £1.07m in 2018, marking the seventh consecutive year it had failed to turn a profit.

The dispute over the development has long been a source of contention between Mr Trump and the Scottish Government.

Mr Trump appeared at Holyrood in April 2012 where he claimed wind energy would harm the nation's tourism industry.

At one point, while being questioned by MSPs over the need for “clinical evidence” instead of opinions, he responded: “First of all, I am the evidence. You know what? I think that I am a lot more of an expert than the people who you would like me to hire, who are doing it to make a paycheck. I am considered a world-class expert in tourism.”

The following May, Mr Trump instructed his lawyers to take the matter of the offshore North Sea windfarm development to court.

He said at the time: “We intend to rebut this by seeking a judicial review of the decision to build the windfarm, in the hope that sanity will prevail and that the scheme will be scrapped”.

However, his company was unsuccessful in its attempts, leading it to mount a legal challenge in the Supreme Court.

Mr Trump argued that planning consent for the windfarm was so imprecise as to make it legally invalid. However, judges rejected the legal challenge in a unanimous ruling in December 2015.

In February this year, judges at the Court of Session ruled in February that Mr Trump’s firm should pay the legal bills incurred.

The Trump Organisation did not respond to enquiries from The Scotsman.

Trump International Scotland has been contacted for comment.