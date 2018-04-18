Donald Trump retweets convicted Scottish thief in Stormy Daniels row

Donald Trump has retweeted a woman from Lanark convicted of stealing thousands of pounds from a community group, in the latest example of the president’s unpredictable social media behaviour.

Mr Trump shared a message from Sheena Fox - a vocal supporter of America’s commander-in-chief - which casts doubt on the veracity of a threat claim made by Stormy Daniels.

Yesterday Ms Daniels had revealed a sketch of a man she says threatened her in public in 2011. The adult film star, who alleges she had an affair with the future president in 2006, says the unidentified man told her “to leave Trump alone”.

The president denies having any relationship with the actress, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

The latest development in the Daniels case has caused a media sensation across the Atlantic, with the hashtag ‘IDTheThug’ being shared widely across social media.

But Mr Trump, replying to a message from Mrs Fox, said: “A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!”

There is no suggestion the president was aware of Mrs Fox’s conviction.

Mrs Fox - who posts under the name Deplorably Scottish on Twitter - describes herself as a professional musician and a Trump supporter in her profile.

Last year she was convicted of stealing thousands of pounds from a community choir to pay for the group’s trip to New York to perform at one of the city’s best known venues.

She had told members of Lanark & Carluke Choral Union the famous Carnegie Hall in Manhattan had invited them to play, the Daily Record reported.

The group played the venue in 2015 and later performed for Trump. But Mrs Fox had not told other members there was a $21,000 fee to play Carnegie Hall.

She later tried to get out of debt by forging signatures on $3360 worth of Choral Union cheques. She was ordered to do 180 hours’ community work after admitting theft at Lanark Sheriff Court in February.

Fox’s solicitor, Alex Devanney, told the court that private gain was “never her motive”.

Mr Devanney said that Fox hid this fact from choir members “fearing that they would cancel the trip” and foolishly tried to pay the bill herself, contributing $5000 from her own pocket and borrowing the remaining $16,000 from an unnamed Lanark choir supporter.

It was when she could not meet repayments to him, she resorted to forging cheques, an act the solicitor said was a ”serious type of theft.”

Sheriff Robert Weir said the circumstances were“extraordinary” and ordered Fox to do 180 hours’ unpaid work in the community.

The Scotsman has approached Mrs Fox for comment.

