Donald Trump meets Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage

US President Donald Trump has met the Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, in a further snub to Theresa May just hours after the pair held talks in Downing Street.

Mr Farage was pictured being driven into the US Ambassador’s residence at Winfield House, where Mr Trump is staying during his three-day state visit.

READ MORE: Donald Trump says NHS will be part of post-Brexit trade deal negotiations

After the meeting, Mr Farage tweeted: "Good meeting with President Trump – he really believes in Brexit and is loving his trip to London."

The Conservatives suffered their worst ever election result in European polls last month, mainly at the hands of Mr Farage’s party.

Despite not making time for a one-to-one meeting with the Prime Minister during the state visit, the US President also held a 20 minute phone call with Boris Johnson, the frontrunner to succeed Mrs May, and has reportedly requested private meetings with two other contenders for the Tory leadership, Michael Gove and Jeremy Hunt.

Ahead of travelling to the UK, Mr Trump said: "Nigel Farage is a friend of mine. Boris is a friend of mine. They are two very good guys, very interesting people."

READ MORE: Ignoring the science won’t protect Donald Trump from climate change - Richard Dixon

In a reference to the Brexit Party's European election success he added: "Nigel's had a big victory, he's picked up 32% of the vote starting from nothing.

"I think they are big powers over there, I think they have done a good job."