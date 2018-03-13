Donald Trump fires Secretary of State hours after backing UK's Russia claim

Donald Trump has fired his Secretary of State hours after Rex Tillerson backed the UK's claim that the Salisbury nerve agent attack was "highly likely" to have originated in Russia.

It was reported by the Washington Post that Mr Tillerson was informed of his dismissal several days ago. However, the timing of the announcement, which followed the White House’s refusal to echo Theresa May’s accusation against Moscow, risks isolating Downing Street.

The US President tweeted that the CIA Director Mike Pompeo would take over at the State Department.

READ MORE: Russia demands access to sample of Novichok nerve agent as deadline looms

A senior White House official said: “The president wanted to make sure to have his new team in place in advance of the upcoming talks with North Korea and various ongoing trade negotiations.”

There had been longstanding rumors to friction between the President and Mr Tillerson, a former Exxon Mobile chief executive. The Secretary of State had previously been forced to deny media reports that he called Mr Trump a “moron”.

On Monday, Mr Tillerson had echoed the Prime Minister’s comments about Moscow’s involvement in the Salisbury attack, saying it “clearly came from Russia”.