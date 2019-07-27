Don’t risk Union with no-deal Brexit, Johnson warned by May’s top Scots

A close former aide of Theresa May has warned Boris Johnson that it would be “very reckless” ignore Ruth Davidson’s advice on the Union, as the new Prime Minister prepares to make his first visit to Scotland since taking office.

Mr Johnson is expected to travel north of the Border on Monday for an event alongside senior ministers - although plans for a full cabinet meeting in Glasgow will not go ahead next week.

It came as Downing Street was last night forced to deny that it had snubbed Scottish Tories after an English MP was appointed as junior minister at the Scotland Office.

Robin Walker was named as Parliamentary Undersecretary of State, despite expectations that one of the 12 backbench Scottish Tory MPs would be promoted.

A source said another appointment would be made to a beefed-up Scotland Office ministerial team, and Mr Walker’s role would be focused on strengthening the Union.

Meanwhile, Andrew Bowie, who served as parliamentary private secretary to Mrs May, told a BBC podcast that the Prime Minister would be making a “grave mistake” to dismiss the Scottish Tory leader’s advice.

The move came as David Mundell, the former Scotland Secretary who was sacked by Mr Johnson despite calls from Ms Davidson for him to stay, said a no-deal Brexit would increase the risk to the Union.

Yesterday it was also revealed that the Prime Minister and Nicola Sturgeon held their first talks over the phone on Thursday evening, with the First Minister insisting that he rule out a no-deal Brexit.

Ms Sturgeon has sent letters to Mr Johnson individually and along with the Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford, warning against the UK crashing out of the EU, and threatening to accelerate plans for a second independence referendum.

“The First Minister congratulated him on his appointment before reiterating the Scottish Government’s strong opposition to a ‘no deal’ Brexit,” a Scottish Government spokeswoman said.

“She confirmed that the Scottish Government will continue to make every possible preparation for no deal as long as it remains a threat, but urged the Prime Minister to change course and avoid this.”

Mr Johnson is not expected to meet the First Minister on his trip north, with Downing Street preferring for the two leaders to hold talks as part of a formal intergovernmental gathering.

He wants to take Cabinet meetings on a tour of the UK, but a plan to hold the first such meeting in Glasgow next week in the first few days of his administration was shelved.

The Scotsman understands that several senior aides with close ties to the Scotland Office and the Scottish Conservative Party have been approached to join a ‘Union unit’ that Mr Johnson has pledged to set up within Downing Street to ensure policies work for the whole UK.

However, despite lobbying behind the scenes from Scottish Tory MPs for him to stay in government, Mrs May’s special adviser for Scotland, Ross Reid, declined a position in the Union unit because of disagreements over Brexit policy.

Meanwhile, Mr Mundell said the mission to strengthen Scotland’s place in the Union would be “so much easier” if the UK secures a Brexit deal.

He was replaced as Scottish Secretary this week by Alister Jack. Writing in the Daily Mail, Mr Mundell called on the new government to “deliver a Brexit that works for Scotland and the whole of the UK”.

He said: “Do that and the Scotland Office’s core mission – to strengthen our place in the Union – becomes so much easier. I have set out my concerns about a no deal Brexit. During the Conservative leadership contest, I continued to highlight the difficulties it would present, especially for Scotland.

“A disruptive Brexit threatens businesses and plays into the hands of Nicola Sturgeon.”

His article continued: “I am prepared to take the new Prime Minister at his word when he says the chances of no-deal are a million to one against... but the new Prime Minister must work hard to ensure that does not happen. Having listened carefully to everything he has had to say over the past few weeks, I’m hopeful.”

Speaking yesterday, the Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar also raised the prospect of a no-deal Brexit leading to Irish reunification, in comments that will be seen as an escalation of tensions between London and Dublin.”