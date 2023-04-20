All Sections
Dominic Raab facing sack as Prime Minister handed report into bullying allegations

Dominic Raab could be facing the sack after the Prime Minister was handed a report into bullying allegations against his deputy.

By Alexander Brown
Published 20th Apr 2023, 12:05 BST
Dominic Raab has faced a series of bullying allegations.
Dominic Raab has faced a series of bullying allegations.

Rishi Sunak received the long-awaited report into bullying allegations made against Mr Raab, but Downing Street insisted he still enjoys “full confidence” of the Prime Minister while it is considered.

Mr Sunak’s official spokesperson confirmed the review was handed over by Adam Tolley KC on Thursday morning.

Mr Raab has been under investigation for months over eight formal complaints about his behaviour as foreign secretary, Brexit secretary and during his first stint as justice secretary.

“The Prime Minister has received the report from Adam Tolley, the independent investigator. He received the findings this morning – he is considering those findings,” Downing Street said.

“He does have full confidence in the (Deputy) Prime Minister – that still stands. Obviously he is carefully considering the findings of the report”.

It came as the former Conservative Party chairman Sir Jake Berry hit out at the “outdated” system for dealing with complaints in Westminster, which allowed Mr Raab to keep working while under investigation.

He said: “It does seem to me quite wrong that when people are under these kinds of investigations of this type that they continue in their job.”

He added: “Whatever the outcome is, and we’re going to find out tomorrow, I actually think there’s a fundamental rethink required about how we deal with these sorts of allegations, both in Government made against ministers and made against Members of Parliament.

“It’s a massively outdated system that isn’t what our constituents would expect of any of us.”

