Devolve drugs law to Scotland to tackle growing crisis, MPs told

Devolving drugs legislation to Holyrood would allow Scotland to tackle a rapidly developing set of challenges which has led to the highest rate of substance-related deaths in western Europe, it has been claimed.

The Scottish Affairs Committee at Westminster will this week begin hearing evidence as part of its inquiry into problem drug use, with the rate of deaths in Scotland now two-and-a-half times higher than the rest of the UK.

In a series of submissions from charities and drug treatment services, MPs have been warned that criminal networks are using the dark web and online games to sell drugs to young people.

It is also claimed that concerns over the availability of anxiety medication following Brexit has led young people to search for the drugs on the dark web.

And while drug treatment services are currently set up to deal with opioids such as heroin and methadone, there is growing concern over the use of psychostimulants such as MDMA, ketamine and cocaine, with Scotland said to have the second highest prevalence rate for cocaine use in the world.

They call for radical interventions, including decriminalisation, and a move away from what they call Westminster’s “just say no” message.

The Edinburgh-based drugs charity Crew 2000 is among those calling for decriminalisation, following a model pioneered in Portugal.

It said: “Prohibition under the 1971 Misuse of Drugs Act creates stigma, shame and fear of arrest, all of which hinder people’s ability to access help at the right time.”

Asked about the constraints placed on Scotland by Westminster drugs laws, the Angus Alcohol Drug Partnership and Perth & Kinross Drug Partnership said: “The constraints of UK-wide drugs legislation results in Scotland being less able to react dynamically to emerging threats and potential solutions that may be a particular priority to the population in Scotland compared to elsewhere in the UK.”

It added: “The UK government’s policy tends to focus on prevention and the ‘just say no’ message which has no impact on existing heroin users and younger people who are exposed to drug culture...”

Last month, health experts expressed frustration that the Home Office has rejected plans for a safer drug consumption facility in Glasgow, despite support from the local council, health board and Scottish Government.

It followed an HIV outbreak in the city – the largest in the UK for 30 years – where factors such as homelessness and cocaine injecting had helped create a “perfect storm,” with over 10 per cent of intravenous drug users in the city centre now infected with HIV, compared with just 1 per cent a few years ago.

In its submission to the Scottish Affairs Committee, the Glasgow City Alcohol and Drug Partnership said having drugs legislation reserved to Westminster had “inevitably hampered” responses to the crisis.

It said: “Key required levers to enable the full implementation of a public health-based drug strategy are not available to Scottish and local government.

“This has inevitably hampered the development of an appropriate local response to identified public health needs in Scotland and in Glasgow.”

It added: “Divergence is becoming evident between the Westminster criminal justice-based approach and the Scottish public health and human rights approach to drug strategy.

“It is therefore difficult to make comparisons and to share best practice within different policy landscapes. Scotland and Glasgow specifically is being hampered from implementing evidence based policies in response to identified local need by legislation that is reserved to the UK parliament.”

Meanwhile, the UK-wide drugs charity Addaction said Scotland is being prevented from introducing a “completely unique approach” due to Westminster legislation.

“This legislation precludes Scotland from controlling the schedule or classification of specific drugs as well as introducing certain policies or services that could be interpreted as breaching that legislation, most notably drug consumption rooms,” it said.

It added: “Addaction believes Scotland should have control to respond to unique and localised drug misuse issues in a progressive and innovative manner that is most likely to address the problem.”

SNP MP Pete Wishart, who chairs the Scottish Affairs Committee, said: “As we start our inquiry into problem drug use in Scotland it’s important that we understand why some people are more likely to engage in drugs use, so support can be targeted to people at greater risk.

“The written evidence my Committee has received reveals that there are many complex factors that can lead an individual to problematic drug use, and some of these influences are felt more keenly in Scotland than elsewhere in the UK.”

