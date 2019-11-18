Derelict Edinburgh mansion which became target for vandals set to be brought back to life

The company behind proposals to give derelict Edinburgh mansion build a new lease of life has welcomed planning officials recommending the scheme for approval by councillors.

Dildar Singh Gold, one of the Gold brothers who own a host of souvenir shops in the Capital, has applied to Edinburgh City Council to convert Redhall House into six duplex apartments.

The developer also wants to build two detached houses within the grounds.

If given the green light by councillors, landscaping improvements will take place at the front of Redhall House and the area of open space to the south. The overhaul includes new planting and improved links from the site into the nearby Colinton Dell and Water of Leith walkway.

Redhall House, in the south west of the city, is currently lying derelict and has been the target of “serious vandalism” and is currently on the buildings at risk register.

Councillors will meet on Wednesday to determine the proposals and officials have recommended that planning permission and listed building consent is granted.

Steven Cassidy, representing the developer, said: “We have worked closely with local residents and organisations to make sure that these are the right proposals to preserve this important listed building and the public open space around it, and to ensure that this is the right proposal for its neighbours.

“We’re delighted that all the hard work done has been supported by such a positive recommendation and at the recognition that the proposals maintain and improve the landscape setting of the house and improve linkages to the Water of Leith Walkway for local residents. Redhall House hasn’t been in use for over a decade and is on the buildings at risk register. We hope councillors will approve our application to restore the building and bring it back into good use, and we’d like to thank the local community for all the support that’s been given to help make that possible.”

If approved, the two houses will be built on the western boundary of the site – next to the Colinton Dell walkway. The homes will be two storeys high with pitched roofs, dormer windows and a single story space to the rear.

Six detached garages will be built to the rear of Redhall House for use by the future occupiers of the duplex apartments. The garages have already been granted planning permissions.

The developers claim they have consulted extensively with local residents, neighbours and the community council on the plans.