Derek Mackay urges Tory Minister to stop pursuing no-deal Brexit

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay has called for greater clarity from the UK government over the potential impact of a no-deal Brexit.

Ahead of a meeting with the Chief Secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak in London today, Mr Mackay said the Prime Minister’s move to suspend Parliament had brought the UK to the cusp of an economic crisis.

He warned Boris Johnson must stop pursuing an exit from the European Union on 31 October without a deal being secured.

“With just weeks to go until we are due to leave the EU, we remain deeply concerned about the impact of a no-deal Brexit and the severe impact it threatens to have on our economy and jobs, as well as the loss of vital EU funding to Scotland,” Mr Mackay said.

“The actions of the UK government in attempting to shut down Parliament to force through a no-deal outcome means that the UK stands on the cusp of an economic crisis. I will be making absolutely clear to the Chief Secretary that the UK government must stop pursuing a no-deal Brexit.”

He added: “As a responsible government we are continuing to do all we can to stop a no-deal Brexit. With a no-deal scenario looking increasingly more likely, it is essential that the UK government sets out openly and honestly what the economic consequences will be to enable the Scottish Government to prepare for the additional pressures we may face.”

Mr Mackay said all EU funding that could be lost to Scotland as a result of leaving the EU must be replaced in full by the UK government.

He said: “It’s vital that the UK government sets out what support they intend to make available for companies who may struggle to survive in a no-deal situation. The Scottish Government’s analysis shows 100,000 jobs could be at risk. If the UK government is determined to take us out of the EU and cause this economic harm, then it must set out what it will do to mediate these impacts.”