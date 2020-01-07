Derek Mackay slams Westminster's lack of 'respect' over March 11 budget date

Scotland's finance secretary has slammed the UK Government over plans for a March budget - leaving MSPs with just a "few days" to agree Holyrood's own spending plans for the year ahead.

Derek Mackay hit out after it emerged that UK Chancellor Sajid Javid would be setting its budget on March 11 which will include Scotland's settlement for 2020/21.

Derek Mackay says the UK Government failed to engage with Scottish ministers

It means MSPs face a race against time to then agree Scotland's different tax rates and pass a budget before the end of the month. The SNP's normal budget partners, the Greens, are already threatening the block any spending plans which don't include radical climate change proposals.

"Absolutely no engagement or respect shown to the Scottish Parliament or our budget process," Mr Mackay said on Twitter.

"UKGov have failed to respond to our efforts to get clarity or an orderly process agreed."

The UK Budget would normally be set in October or November ahead of the next financial year starting the following April. It was delayed this year as a result of the election.

And Alexander Garden, chair of the Chartered Institute of Taxation’s Scottish Technical Committee warned that it could leave MSPs struggling to get a budget passed - which would leave

Scotland's forced to revert back to the UK income tax rates.

Mr Garden said: “A UK Budget on 11 March leaves MSPs with just a few days to react to changes made at Westminster and to agree what the rates and bands of Scottish Income Tax will be ahead of the start of the new tax year in April.

“This matters because if MSPs fail to reach agreement – a scenario that could be seen as highly plausible in a parliament of minorities – Scotland would revert to the UK rates and bands of tax set by Westminster, effectively foregoing its ability to set its own income tax rates.

“There remains the chance that Derek Mackay could choose to go it alone and outline his plans before 11 March, but in this situation, he would be constrained by not knowing the true extent of Scotland’s fiscal picture.

“None of these scenarios are appealing and mean we are facing a Scottish budget process that will be conducted at breakneck speed, with little room for manoeuvre."