Derek Mackay: Politicians react to SNP Finance Minister's schoolboy scandal

Derek Mackay has resigned after claims that he sent hundreds of innapropriate text messages to a 16-year-old boy.

The allegations were revealed by The Scottish Sun today, just hours before the 42-year-old Mr Mackay was due to announce the government's budget in the Scottish Parliament.

Nicola Sturgeon has since confirmed Mr Macky has resinged from his post and that Kate Forbes MSP will make the Budget announcement later today.

In a statement the First Minister said: "Derek has taken full responsibility for his actions and apologises unreservedly for them to the individual involved and to those he has let down."

But the scandal has since sparked major reaction among politicians, including Tory interim leader Jackson Carlaw who said Mackay simply resigning is not enough and more should be done.

He told Sky News: "The whole Parliament will be in shock.

"I think we are all bewildered that Derek could have undertaken such a colossal lapse of judgement.

"The First Minister is going to be making a statement before First Minister's Questions this morning.

"I don't think she believes that simply accepting his resignation from Government is an end to the matter.

"I think there will be huge question to be asked, parents who will be concerned, and I think many colleagues in parliament who will wonder if Mr Mackay can continue to enjoy the confidence of his constituents or Parliament.

"It's a huge blow to politics in Scotland."

Mr Carlaw compared the resignation with the case of Mark MacDonald who was forced to quit as children's minister a few years ago after sending inappropriate text messages.

"The First Minister then immediately suspended the individual from the Scottish National Party. He now sits as an independent member," he added.

"I think having set that bar if the First Minister thinks, however illustrious Mr Mackay was to the Scottish Government that there can be different standards set now, and that she can simply accept his resignation from Government, I don't think that that will be regarded by many as appropriate and effective action.

"Parliament has a responsibility to set the tone and protect the reputation of politics in Scotland."

MSP Murdo Fraser said on Twitter that the resignation of Scotland's Finance Secretary Derek Mackay will be a "huge blow" for Nicola Sturgeon.

He wrote: "Derek MacKay acted foolishly and is right to resign from the Govt. Politics aside, I have always enjoyed working with him, and he is popular in his own Party and across the Parliament. I wish him and his family well in what will be a difficult time.

"This is, however, a huge blow for Nicola Sturgeon to lose such a key member of her Govt at such a crucial time - and one tipped as her successor."

MP Jess Phillips was equally shocked by the allegations revealed this morning.

She posted on Twitter: "Young people will trust adults, add on top of that respectable positions of power and the trust deepens.

"If as an elected official you don't recognise that power dynamic or worse if you recognise it and exploit it you are not fit for office."