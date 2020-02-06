Derek Mackay: Finance Secretary resigns amid allegations he sent inappropriate messages to 16-year-old boy

Scottish Government's finance secretary Derek Mackay has resigned after allegations surfaced that he had sent inappropriate messages to a 16-year-old schoolboy.

The allegations, revealed by The Scottish Sun, came just hours before 42-year-old Mr Mackay was due to announce the government's budget in the Scottish Parliament.

There has been no statement yet from either the Scottish Government or the SNP on the stream of texts, Instagram and Facebook messages Mr Mackay is alleged to have sent between August last year and January 2020.

The newspaper claims that he contacted the boy over a six-month period, through 270 messages, inviting him to dinner and to attend a rugby event and calling him "cute". He is also alleged to have asked the boy if their conversations were just "between us".

The boy appears to have only responded to certain messages, and had made Mr Mackay aware of his age and told him "not to try anything".

According to the report, the finance minister contacted the boy "out of the blue" and the paper has published a transcript of the conversations as well as a demand by the boy's mother that Mr Mackay be sacked.

She told the newspaper: “A man like that is not supposed to say these sort of things to a boy.”

Mr Mackay, a dad of two, has been openly gay since he came out in 2013 and left his wife. The Scotsman understands he is in a long term relationship.

The allegations come on the same day Mr Mackay was due to present the Scottish government's spending plans for the next years at Holyrood. The public finance minister Kate Forbes will now speak in his stead.

The budget announcement was due to take place in December, but a delay to the UK Government's spending pledges as a result of the General Election and Brexit, led to a postponement.

The Scotsman has contacted both the Scottish Government and the SNP asking for comment, but has had no response.