Derek Mackay: Finance Secretary alleged to have sent inappropriate messages to 16-year-old boy

The future of the Scottish Government's finance secretary Derek Mackay was thrown into doubt last night after allegations surfaced that he had sent inappropriate messages to a 16-year-old schoolboy.

The allegations, revealed by The Scottish Sun, came just hours before 42-year-old Mr Mackay was due to announce the government's budget in the Scottish Parliament.

There has been no statement yet from either the Scottish Government or the SNP on the stream of texts, Instagram and Facebook messages Mr Mackay is alleged to have sent between August last year and January 2020.

The newspaper aclaims that he contacted the boy over a six-month period, through 270 messages, inviting him to dinner and to attend a rugby event and calling him "cute". He is also alleged to have asked the boy if their conversations were just "between us".

The boy appears to have only responded to certain messages, and had made Mr Mackay aware of his age and told him "not to try anything".

According to the report, the finance minister contacted the boy "out of the blue" and the paper has published a transcript of the conversations as well as a demand by the boy's mother that Mr Mackay be sacked.

She told the newspaper: “A man like that is not supposed to say these sort of things to a boy.”

Mr Mackay, a dad of two, has been openly gay since he came out in 2013 and left his wife. The Scotsman understands he is in a long term relationship.

The allegations come on the same day Mr Mackay is due to present the Scottish government's spending plans for the next years at Holyrood.

The budget announcement was due to take place in December, but a delay to the UK Government's spending pledges as a result of the General Election and Brexit, led to a postponement.

It is possible that Mr Mackay will not not deliver the budget, and will instead be replaced by either the Deputy First Minsiter John Swinney or the public finance minister Kate Forbes.

The Scotsman has contacted both the Scottish Government and the SNP asking for comment, but has had no response.