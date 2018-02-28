Deputy chief constable at centre of expenses controversy set to retire

One of Scotland’s most senior police officers will retire this summer, it has been announced.

Deputy Chief Constable Rose Fitzpatrick, who previously held senior roles with the Metropolitan Police, will step down at the end of June.

Ms Fitzpatrick was at the centre of controversy in December when it emerged she had received taxpayer-funded relocation expenses worth nearly £70,000 from the Scottish Police Authority – years after moving to take up her £175,000-a-year post in 2012.

She was paid £67,000 by the SPA after transferring from the Met and also had a personal tax liability of £53,000 paid in 2016-17.

While there was no suggestion Ms Fitzpatrick did anything wrong, MSPs have asked whether some of the money can be reclaimed.

Ms Fitzpatrick said yesterday: “I have had many fulfilling years in the police service, particularly the last five and a half here in Scotland.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with so many talented, dedicated and enthusiastic officers and staff right across the country. They are responsible for delivering day-to-day policing with our partners at the heart of our communities.”

Deputy Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said Ms Fitzpatrick had made an “enormous contribution” to policing in her 30-year career.